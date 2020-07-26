Anita McCulloch Buerger June 11, 1926 - July 6, 2020 Oceanside, CA Anita M. Buerger, San Diego pioneer and horticulturalist, passed away on July 6th at her home in Ocean Hills at the age of 94. She lived her entire life in San Diego where her family owned and operated McCulloch Hospital, located at Beech and Ninth Street where she was born.Anita's parents, both World War I veterans, are buried at Fort Rosecrans overlooking San Diego Bay on Point Loma. In 1967, she married Bill Buerger and for 30 plus years they grew flowers in the North County. They were successful in developing several businesses among them Orchid Farm, Warwick Nursery, Jungle Flowers, Pacific Rim and Bonsall Flowers. They were well known in the horticultural industry and produced some of the ornamentals that San Diego is famous for. They also provided economic opportunities for many of their employees who came to be part of their "family". Anita is survived by her cousin Monique Benson Sart, Richard Quandt; Desiree Benson Avery, with Matt Avery, Jackson and Colten; The McCulloch family; The Rogan family; Monique, Phil and Sheena Opstad; Yvonne and Gary Oltmanns; Michael Clarke; Rene van Rems. Monique would like to thank the many caregivers from Accent Care who helped with Anita's care, as well as Pathways and Hospice of the North Coast.There will be a private burial ceremony next to her husband Bill Buerger at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside. The family kindly requests that any expressions of sympathy be made directly to the San Diego Humane Society in Anita's name.



