Anita Wehmer Philpott
November 8, 1937 - August 14, 2020
San Diego
Anita Wehmer Philpott was born November 8, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed away August 14, 2020, with her family at her side in San Diego, CA. Raised in Kenilworth, IL, Anita trained and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL, where she met her husband Richard L. Philpott M.D. She took great pride in her vocation as a RN and chose to leave nursing to raise her four children. Anita was beautiful, strong, wise, creative, kind and loving. As a long time parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church, she volunteered countless hours to the betterment of the Parish School. Her great sense of style and talent could be seen in her home, crafts, and flower arrangements.
Anita is survived by four children, Maureen Webster, John (Cari) Philpott, Amy Philpott (Chris Nisbet), Michael Philpott; five grandchildren, Daniel, Katherine, Shannon, Jade, RJ; four siblings, Mary Jo Ann (Tom) McCabe, Cathie Biggam, Meg (Richard) Cagney, Edward J. (Dorothy) Wehmer and 19 nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, her parents, Edward H. and Magdalen Wehmer, and her youngest sister, Geralyn. Anita always said, "If you want a friend, be a friend". Anita was a true and loyal friend. Interment is private. A memorial service in celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Brewing Opportunities, Gerry's Cafe, gerryscafe.org