Ann Bezold Rossell March 15, 1923 - July 17, 2019 San Diego Ann was born in Flushing, New York on March 15, 1923, the oldest of Christian and Helene Bezold's two girls. She passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 96. After graduating from Flushing High School and working in New York City, Ann married Lt. Robert Rossell, a career naval officer, in 1944. Navy life meant seeing much of the world and the U.S with their three children, one dog, and assorted smaller animals. They moved every year or two over a period of 28 years. Ann kept the family's rented homes immaculate and stylishly decorated even if they were expected to live there for only a year.Her children were proud of their mother's beauty, intelligence, wit, and self-confidence. She was great fun and that even included her love of debating every issue there was from the global to the mundane.Capt. Bob's retirement to San Diego, his last tour of duty, was the final treat of Ann's Navy life as it allowed them in 1970, to purchase a home for the first time. Ann became an active member of nearby St. Peter's by the Sea Lutheran Church in Pt. Loma, doing volunteer work in many areas. She became the matriarch of the extended Rossell/Bezold family which encompassed the Eastern coast from Maine to Florida and the West Coast from Washington to San Diego. Ann was a gracious host to everyone who visited or lived in San Diego, offering up her home to one and all. Ann is survived by her two daughters, Diane and Christine; her son-in-law, Richard; her daughter-in-law, Kathy; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and Elise; her nephew, Scott; niece, Bonnie; as well as her great-nieces, Beth, Grace, and Sarah; great-nephews, Douglass, Joshua, and Daniel, and cousin, Lorraine. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Helene; her husband, Robert; her son, Robert Jr., and her cousin, Helen.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019