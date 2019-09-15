|
Ann Cecile Wood February 20, 1934 - September 3, 2019 San Diego Ann Cecile Wood passed away on September 3, 2019, after a short illness. Her great sense of humor, spunk and abounding love for her family were with her until the end. She was born on February 20, 1934, to Archie and Gertrude (Heffernan) Desnoyers. She excelled in school, played the piano, and received her BS in Education from Fitchburg St. Teacher's College. In 1957 she married, then lived in Germany from 1959 - 1961, where she taught school and began her family. She had nine children and twelve grandchildren, all of whom survive her. After raising her family, Ann earned her MS in Library and Information Science at Simmons College in Boston. Subsequently, Ann lived in several states before settling in San Diego, CA, where she has resided for the past 30 years.Ann adored her children and grandchildren, and they were the center of her life. Always having an active mind, Ann loved board games, cards, bridge, and crossword puzzles. She was active in many organizations and was passionate about travel, having been to six continents. A special favorite of hers was family reunions, and we have fond memories of celebrating her 70th in Newport Beach, CA, her 80th in Jackson Hole, WY. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in December.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019