Ann Foster Slezak
October 13, 1930 - August 17, 2020
Oceanside
Ann Slezak died at home August 17 of natural causes, a couple of months shy of her 90th birthday.She lived in North San Diego County for 50 years, first in Escondido, and for the past 40 years in Oceanside. She was a home economics teacher at San Pasqual High School in Escondido during the 1970s, then switched to a job as a bank manager in the 80s and 90s.Born and raised in East Lansing, Michigan, Ann spent the early part of her adult life in Kentucky, New York, New Mexico, and several cities in California. After her children were grown, she continued to travel, not only in the U.S., but also to Paris, Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, and Bhutan. She was an active volunteer in the Oceanside area, particularly in Soroptimist International, an organization that helps struggling women achieve their life dreams. Ann was a past president of the Oceanside-Carlsbad chapter.Ann donated her body to the UCSD medical school, following in the footsteps of her parents, who did the same at Michigan State University. Because of the COVID crisis, the family will not have an in-person memorial service. Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Steve Scholfield of Vista; son David Slezak of Washington; and granddaughters Jennifer Andrews and Stephanie Ginger, also Washington residents.The family suggests donations in her memory to Soroptimist International of Oceanside-Carlsbad. Information is available at sioceansidecarlsbad.com
.