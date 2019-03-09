Ann Heffron April 21, 1943 - January 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO Ann Heffron one of 11 children born to Adolph and Luisa Della Bella in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Prospect Heights High, and worked for Reynolds & Co. brokerage firm as a secretary. In 1955, she married her husband of 61 years, Jim Heffron. In 1959, they moved to San Diego. Ann took a position in the Service Center at Montgomery Wards, from where she finally retired. An amazingly devoted mother and wife who lived and sacrificed for her family. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, and was an active member of the Legion of Mary. She loved to travel, and has traveled throughout Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Hawaii. She is survived by her son, Peter, daughter-in-law, Laurie, and grandchildren, Hayley, Kelly, and Brett.Memorial Mass, Sunday, March 31, at 5:30 pm, at Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment, Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 am, at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary