Ann Theresa Sharkey
May 3, 1931 - August 29, 2020
Chula Vista
Ann Sharkey passed away quietly, surrounded by her family, early on the morning of Saturday August 29. She had been hospitalized briefly before returning to her home just prior to her death.Ann was born and mostly raised in Chicago and graduated from Mercy High School. She also spent time in New England in her youth, attending St. Xavier's Academy in Providence, RI. In 1960, she left Chicago after marrying the love of her life, Bernard Sharkey, who was originally from Bayonne, New Jersey. The newlyweds lived first in Hawaii where Bernard was stationed with the United States Navy. Later the couple moved to San Diego County where they stayed to raise their family in the then small community of Chula Vista. The family included five children: Brian Sharkey (Mary Anne) of Chula Vista; Kevin Sharkey of McKinleyville, CA; Diane Ince (Kyle); Donald Sharkey (Jeanine); and Nancy Britton, all of Chula Vista.Though she would be the first to say that raising her children was the most memorable and significant work of her life, Ann was also employed by San Diego Trust and Savings Bank for many years. She worked in their check processing department in Clairemont Mesa, ending with her retirement in 1995. The Sharkeys used their retirement years well, traveling to many places for the first time but also revisiting areas from their youth such as Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York and Florida, where they had met each other so many years before.Ann and her husband enjoyed visits from their 9 grandchildren and hosted many family events. Ann was preceded in death by Bernard who passed just weeks after the couple's 57th wedding anniversary. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Ann is survived by her brother, Richard Murphy of Payson, AZ.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
