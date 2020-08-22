Ann Williams Nelson
October 7, 1946 - August 14, 2020
San Diego
Ann Williams Nelson, 73, passed away peacefully at her home on August 14, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Warren and Ann Williams, Ann was born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio. Ann attended Texas Christian University and University of Arizona, where she followed in her mother's footsteps, pledging the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and forging an early dedication to women's organizations.After moving to San Diego, Ann met the love of her life, Tiff Nelson, on the dance floor at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot officer's club. They married in 1978 and celebrated with a lively reception aboard the Bahia Belle. Her 42-year marriage to Tiff was one for the storybooks, with a wonderful mix of love, loyalty, and partnership.Ann was a devoted elementary school teacher in San Diego City Schools for 35 years. She finished her tenure as a well-loved second-grade teacher at Bay Park Elementary and was known for introducing her students to music and stitchery.Ann was dedicated to serving others throughout her life and was an active member of the Junior League of San Diego, National Charity League, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Republican Women's Club, Red Hats, Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae, and the La Jolla Garden Club. A direct descendant of Stephen Hopkins, she was proud of her American heritage; she served on the board of the La Jolla Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of the Mayflower Society. She was devoted to researching her family genealogy and helping others with their own family history.Often described as "one of a kind," Ann lit up a room with her larger than life personality. She loved entertaining and was known for hosting fabulous parties. Her annual Blue Angels party has been attended by many of the same lifelong friends for over forty years and will not be the same without her. She also loved hosting Sunday night dinners for family and close friends.Ann adored her small, but close-knit family and was always diligent about keeping up longstanding family traditions. She was especially close with her only child, Andrea, with whom she spoke daily. She loved having her family regularly drop in for dinners and dips in the pool. She was especially proud to be a "Nana" to her grandson Connor, who loved her dearly and had a special trove of books and toys reserved just for her. She spent years diligently collecting and embroidering a full wardrobe for her eagerly-anticipated newborn granddaughter Mandy and was overjoyed to have a little girl complete their family.
Ann will be greatly missed by her husband Tiff Nelson; daughter Andrea and husband Zach Myers; sister Cynthia and husband Joe Cervone of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law Rita Williams of Cleveland, OH; and sister-in-law Page Tighe of Palm Beach, FL. Her legacy, spirit and zest for life will live on in her grandchildren Connor Nelson Myers and Amanda Ann Myers of La Jolla, CA. She is predeceased by her brother Warren Williams Jr. of Cleveland, OH.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made in her name to the Junior League of San Diego, 210 Maple Street, San Diego, CA 92103. www.jlsd.org