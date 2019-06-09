Home

Anna Elizabeth Bits' Gilbert September 21, 1918 - May 28, 2019 San Diego Anna Elizabeth "Bits" Gilbert passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. She was 100 years young. Bits was born in Osage City, Kansas, and moved with her husband, Leroy "Huck" Gilbert, to San Diego in 1941, where they raised three children together. She is survived by her son, Marvin Gilbert; daughter, Susan Radford, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family. She will be missed.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019
