Anna Lee (Campbell) Sorlie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Lee (Campbell) Sorlie October 19, 1933 - May 4, 2020 Born in Henryetta, OK; longterm resident of San Diego, CA; B.A. Elem Educ. SDSU 1957, M.B.A. Nat. Univ. 1977; Educator; PSA Reservations Supervisor; Noted Painter, Ceramicist, Jewelry Maker, Member of Carousel Art Gallery Collective, Encinitas; Lifelong Golf and Bridge Club member; World Traveller; Married to Bill Knapton (1959 1977), Pre-deceased by beloved husband Harold E. Sorlie (1979 - 2020) just after celebrating their 40th anniversary; Survived by Brother: Larry Campbell (Reedy Sue); Children: Barb Kreston, Cindi Knapton, Susan Sorlie (Jay Titlow), Doug Knapton, Janet Dingsdale (Steve); Treasured Grandchildren: Clark Kreston, Alex Kreston (Jill), Kyle Sorlie Titlow, Madison Dingsdale, Matt Titlow, Nikki Kreston, and Kat Dingsdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved