Anna Lee (Campbell) Sorlie October 19, 1933 - May 4, 2020 Born in Henryetta, OK; longterm resident of San Diego, CA; B.A. Elem Educ. SDSU 1957, M.B.A. Nat. Univ. 1977; Educator; PSA Reservations Supervisor; Noted Painter, Ceramicist, Jewelry Maker, Member of Carousel Art Gallery Collective, Encinitas; Lifelong Golf and Bridge Club member; World Traveller; Married to Bill Knapton (1959 1977), Pre-deceased by beloved husband Harold E. Sorlie (1979 - 2020) just after celebrating their 40th anniversary; Survived by Brother: Larry Campbell (Reedy Sue); Children: Barb Kreston, Cindi Knapton, Susan Sorlie (Jay Titlow), Doug Knapton, Janet Dingsdale (Steve); Treasured Grandchildren: Clark Kreston, Alex Kreston (Jill), Kyle Sorlie Titlow, Madison Dingsdale, Matt Titlow, Nikki Kreston, and Kat Dingsdale.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.