Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Chiusano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Chiusano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna M. Chiusano Obituary
Anna M. Chiusano July 4, 1920 - May 17, 2019 San Diego Anna Chiusano passed away peacefully at age 98 on 5/17/19. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Jerry), grandson, Sean (Kara), and great-grandson, Exely. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband, Samuel, at Fort Rosecrans in a private service for the family. A Celebration of Anna's Life will be scheduled at a date to be announced later for friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the or Sharp Hospice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.