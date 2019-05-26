|
Anna M. Chiusano July 4, 1920 - May 17, 2019 San Diego Anna Chiusano passed away peacefully at age 98 on 5/17/19. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Jerry), grandson, Sean (Kara), and great-grandson, Exely. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband, Samuel, at Fort Rosecrans in a private service for the family. A Celebration of Anna's Life will be scheduled at a date to be announced later for friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the or Sharp Hospice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019