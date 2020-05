My sincerest condolences to family and friends of my dear friend Anna Chiusano. She was such a kind gentle person and her friendship brought joy to my life. We met in 1998 at Granite Hills High School in a computer lab; seniors in the digital age trying to master this complicated machine. What fun we had and we did learn to use it. Rest in peace, my friend. God Bless your family and friends. Much love, Ida

Ida Reaves