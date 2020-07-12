Anna Mae Veach May 13, 1922 - July 7, 2020 Escondido Anna Mae Agnew Veach passed away July 7th at the age of 98. A lifelong Escondido resident, Anna Mae was very happily married to Wayne, who predeceased her in 2001, for over 56 years. She is survived by her daughter, Arlene Veach, of Houston, Texas, her son, Kenneth Wayne Veach, and his wife, Katherine, of Frankfort, Illinois, Ken's son, Ryan, and his wife, Erin, of New Lenox, Illinois, and her three great-grandchildren, Jake, 11, Collin, 8, and Elizabeth, 4. She is also survived by the large and loving family of her pre-deceased sister, Crystal McLennan, including her nephew, Will McLennan, and his wife, Linda, of Escondido. They were a great source of comfort and support to her, as well as frequent visitors, taking her for meals, doctor's appointments, and outings. Anna Mae worked for over 25 years at the Wardrobe in Escondido and volunteered at the Orange Blossom. She loved traveling with Wayne and their good friends, Jack and Viola Owens. She enjoyed making new friends and socializing, especially with their volleyball and gourmet groups, in addition to her sewing, bingo, and church activities. There is no service currently planned due to the Covid pandemic. Gifts in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, San Diego County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store