Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory - McAlester
110 S. 3rd St. P.O. Box 3344
McAlester, OK 74502
(918) 426-4244
Anna Cornett
Anna Marie Cornett June 6, 1956 - February 19, 2019 McAlester, OK Anna Marie Cornett, age 62, of McAlester, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McAlester Regional Health Center. The visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23 at Bishop Funeral Home for friends and family. As per her request, cremation will follow the visitation. Anna was born June 6, 1956 in Bordentown, New Jersey, to Edward John and Irene (McKinney) Zalarick. Anna married Stephen Cornett on August 7, 1982 in San Diego, California. She worked as the instructional material clerk for the San Diego School District for 27 years. Shortly after her retirement the family moved to McAlester. Anna had a great love for cats. She spent much time with feral cats to tame and rehome, giving them the much-needed love they deserved. She also loved to watch and feed the deer in her yard. Anna is survived by her husband, Stephen James Cornett, daughters, Jennifer Cornett and Tamara Gebhrardt and husband Jason, a brother, John Zalarick, and a number of friends. Anna was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
