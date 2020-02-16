|
Anna Marie Deniet 2020 La Mesa Anna Maria Deniet, 94, died January 2020. She was born in The Hague, Holland, and immigrated to this country in 1956. She was a homemaker, tailor, great cook, and active member of the La Mesa United Methodist church.Mrs. Deniet was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Deniet, and daughter, Ingrid Deniet. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marion and Michael McConnell of Prescott, AZ; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Alane Deniet of Duvall, WA; sister, Maria C. Deniet of La Mesa, and brother, Tony Bleyenberg of Denver, CO. Also, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.We will be celebrating the life of Anna on Sat., February 22, at 11:00 am at La Mesa United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave., La Mesa, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020