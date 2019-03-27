|
Anna Marie Nancy' Harold October 17, 1938 - March 21, 2019 Lakeside Anna Marie Harold, age 80, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Grossmont Hospital. Nancy (aka) was born October 17, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA. Nancy Harold is survived by her husband, Richard Harold (retired Navy Exchange mechanic) and four children: Susan M. Swann (George) of Pine Valley, CA, James J. McManus (JoAnne) of Perkasie, PA, Kathleen Wright (William) of Quakertown, PA, and Frank Donahue of Upper Black Eddy, PA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Nancy will be sorely missed and loved eternally. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 03/28/2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lakeside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (donations.diabetes.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019