Anna McKlosky July 15, 1925 - January 13, 2020 San Diego Anna was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents were Austrian immigrants. Her mother died when she was a baby and her father placed her and her older brother, Frank, into an orphanage. They were raised in foster care until they aged out. Anna never married or had children. She is survived by her nephew John McKlosky, and her great-niece Kendra McKlosky. Anna was a delight to be around, she was funny and smiled easily. She will be missed.



