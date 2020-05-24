Anna McKlosky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna McKlosky July 15, 1925 - January 13, 2020 San Diego Anna was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents were Austrian immigrants. Her mother died when she was a baby and her father placed her and her older brother, Frank, into an orphanage. They were raised in foster care until they aged out. Anna never married or had children. She is survived by her nephew John McKlosky, and her great-niece Kendra McKlosky. Anna was a delight to be around, she was funny and smiled easily. She will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved