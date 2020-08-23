Annabelle Smith Joslyn

November 14, 1921 - August 8, 2020

La Jolla

Annabelle Joslyn passed peacefully on August 8th in Prescott, AZ. A long time resident of Pacific Beach and La Jolla, Annabelle grew up in the small town of Rome, Georgia. She lived in Rome during her youth and later moved to Atlanta, where she met her husband, Clyde Alden Joslyn.Annabelle worked for the government in Atlanta, Washington DC, and later San Diego, where she purchased supplies for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.Annabelle was a true Southern Belle. Her charming accent, sharp humor, polished style, and most of all, her big heart endeared her to many.























































She is survived by her daughter Laurie Ann Rogers of Prescott, AZ, her granddaughter Joslyn Elizabeth Rogers of Lee Vining, CA, and her grandson Maxwell McClure Rogers of San Diego, CA.



