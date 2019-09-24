Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annamarie Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annamarie R. Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annamarie R. Price Obituary
Annamarie R Price January 29, 1921 - September 21, 2019 Annamarie Ramesdorfer Price passed away at age 98. She was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and was an Oceanside resident for nearly 50 years. She was married to Robert Y. Price for 75 years before his death in 2017. They raised two children, Patricia Ann and Robert Charles. Her husband was a career military officer who saw service in WWII. The family was posted in Rome, Saigon, and several places in the states. Wherever they were posted around the world, people were drawn to Annamarie. She had an exceptional capacity for empathy. She listened and did not judge. People who did not know her that well felt comfortable telling her their troubles or their hopes or their dreams. She was a talented seamstress who made many of her own clothes and made tailored suits for her daughter. After her children were grown, she worked in the Pentagon as an administrative assistant for 20 years and won numerous awards for her outstanding service. She was an active member of the Camp Pendleton Women's golf group. Besides her children, she leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Linda Miller, a grandson, Rob Price of Woodbridge, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.A Celebration of Annamarie's life will be held on October 4, 6pm-at the Palomar Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1600 Buena Vista Drive, Vista CA 92081. A reception following the service will be held at the Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Meals with Love, 651 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annamarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.