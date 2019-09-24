|
Annamarie R Price January 29, 1921 - September 21, 2019 Annamarie Ramesdorfer Price passed away at age 98. She was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and was an Oceanside resident for nearly 50 years. She was married to Robert Y. Price for 75 years before his death in 2017. They raised two children, Patricia Ann and Robert Charles. Her husband was a career military officer who saw service in WWII. The family was posted in Rome, Saigon, and several places in the states. Wherever they were posted around the world, people were drawn to Annamarie. She had an exceptional capacity for empathy. She listened and did not judge. People who did not know her that well felt comfortable telling her their troubles or their hopes or their dreams. She was a talented seamstress who made many of her own clothes and made tailored suits for her daughter. After her children were grown, she worked in the Pentagon as an administrative assistant for 20 years and won numerous awards for her outstanding service. She was an active member of the Camp Pendleton Women's golf group. Besides her children, she leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Linda Miller, a grandson, Rob Price of Woodbridge, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.A Celebration of Annamarie's life will be held on October 4, 6pm-at the Palomar Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1600 Buena Vista Drive, Vista CA 92081. A reception following the service will be held at the Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Meals with Love, 651 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019