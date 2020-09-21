My earliest memory of Annamarie goes back to Washington DC in the sixties, shortly after I had met and become friends with her daughter Pat. I had suddenly fallen quite ill and phoned Pat, asking her what to do, when I heard a voice calling out in the background: Pat, bring her over, so I can look after her. That was Annamarie, who had not even met me at the time, as I recall. Pat complied and all I remember of the following days is lying deep under the covers in a warm bed, and every so often someone coming in, slightly lifting the covers to make sure I was ok, and checking whether I needed something. This remains a much treasured memory, as it epitomises Annamarie's nurturing warmth and selflessness, always there to care for others.



Annamarie and I stayed friends for life, even though opportunities to visit were few and far between after I had moved to other parts of the world in the seventies. My last visit, with my partner Malcolm, was just last year, and we talked about when we first met. All I could see was your nose peeking out from under the covers, she said. Our last visit coincided with Thanksgiving day, and we were able to share a wonderful lunch together, prepared by Pat, talking about times gone and present. As always, Annamarie was keen to hear all about our life in Australia and our travel experiences.



I feel very fortunate to have known Annamarie and cherish precious memories of her generosity and friendship in a special place in my heart. May she rest in peace after such a long life which enriched the lives of so many others.

Louise Jansen