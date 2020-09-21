1/1
Annamarie R. Price
1921 - 2019
In memory of Annamarie R. Price.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Palomar Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
October 14, 2019
I met Annamarie over 25 years ago when I was giving her husband violin lessons. Bob introduced me to Annamarie and I ended out with two friends for many years, the violin lessons ended but the friendship remained. They had great love for each other and were generous and welcoming to me and my family. I remember sitting around their table drinking a cup of tea as they told me stories of life in Vietnam in the fifties. It was a living history lesson for me. They were very proud of their children and always looked forward to their extended Christmas visits. I will miss them both.
Nancy Collins
October 4, 2019
Malcolm Paull
October 4, 2019
My earliest memory of Annamarie goes back to Washington DC in the sixties, shortly after I had met and become friends with her daughter Pat. I had suddenly fallen quite ill and phoned Pat, asking her what to do, when I heard a voice calling out in the background: Pat, bring her over, so I can look after her. That was Annamarie, who had not even met me at the time, as I recall. Pat complied and all I remember of the following days is lying deep under the covers in a warm bed, and every so often someone coming in, slightly lifting the covers to make sure I was ok, and checking whether I needed something. This remains a much treasured memory, as it epitomises Annamarie's nurturing warmth and selflessness, always there to care for others.

Annamarie and I stayed friends for life, even though opportunities to visit were few and far between after I had moved to other parts of the world in the seventies. My last visit, with my partner Malcolm, was just last year, and we talked about when we first met. All I could see was your nose peeking out from under the covers, she said. Our last visit coincided with Thanksgiving day, and we were able to share a wonderful lunch together, prepared by Pat, talking about times gone and present. As always, Annamarie was keen to hear all about our life in Australia and our travel experiences.

I feel very fortunate to have known Annamarie and cherish precious memories of her generosity and friendship in a special place in my heart. May she rest in peace after such a long life which enriched the lives of so many others.
Louise Jansen
September 25, 2019
September 25, 2019
We first met in CA and I remember you gave me a gift of sachet. You use to care for Alex who was not the easiest cat to warm up to but he liked you. I remember the Poor Boy cake recipe you gave me. that I made. You were a beautiful seamstress. The last card you sent me was in February (2019) and your handwriting was still perfect and your message so clear. You will be missed.
Patricia Welty
September 25, 2019
Rest In Beautiful Peace My Dear Mrs. Price.
For many, many years you suffered with physical pain but continued to live life to the fullest with tenacity and a positive attitude. I am glad that your bittersweet day of relief has come and you are finally reunited with your husband.
Misael and I will miss you immensely. I wish we had one more holiday dinner together but will be content with the memories of dinners past.
Until we meet again.
~Layla~
September 25, 2019
May you rest well in heaven.
Najah Abdus-salaam
September 25, 2019
Ammamarie R. Price was my friend. She was indeed a very special, unique person. She had the rare qualities of empathy, clear thinking, charisma and creativity that inspire others and make everyone feel welcome, warm and comfortable in her presence. My deepest condolences to her many friends and to her family. Virginia Cerello
