Anne A. Long July 19, 1928 - April 9, 2019 San Diego Anne A. Long (Olzeski) born July 19, 1928 in Dillonvale, OH, to parents Edward and Helen Olzeski passed away peacefully April 9, 2019. She was one of eight children. She moved to San Diego in 1956. She enjoyed her role as a Homemaker, watching the San Diego Padres, and viewing the clouds and sunsets along with spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Long. She is survived by her son and his wife, Robert and Tamie Long; her grandchildren, Kristina and husband Robert Brady, and Cortney and husband Patrick Techakanokboon; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Brooke Brady, and three stepchildren, Carolyn Long, Gayle Roberts, and Richard and Leslie Long, and their son, Taylor.There is additional information at www.eternalhillsmortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019