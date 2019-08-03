|
Anne Blumenfeld Rancho Bernardo Anne Blumenfeld passed away on July 15, 2019. She was 97. Anne (with late husband Reuben) moved to Rancho Bernardo from Chicago to retire in 1978. Anne's passions were cooking, playing bridge, and winning the money pot in poker! She had a quick wit and loved children and dogs. Her Yorkie, Lovey, was the love of her life. Missed by the family, Anne and Reuben are laid to rest at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. July 15, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019