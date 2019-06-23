Anne Fiske Lee July 8, 1940 - June 7, 2019 San Diego Dr. Anne Fiske Lee, whose career in San Diego secondary education exceeded 30 years, has died at the age of 78. She passed away at home after a 30 year bout with multiple sclerosis. She was born in Flushing, NY, daughter of Raymond Thomas Fiske, Jr. and Elizabeth HolcombAnne and John became San Diegans in 1962, after earning BA degrees at Michigan and after a marriage in New York. Both earned master's degrees at SDSU, and Anne received her Ed.D. from USC in 1981. Anne was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority for 60 years.As a teacher and school counselor, Dr. Anne is revered by most whose lives she touched between 1962 and 1996. She and John then mentored many grad students at SDSU, leading to lasting friendships.Anne is survived by John Lee, her husband of 56 years, her sister Sally (Bob) Evans, nephews Louis (Julia) Evans, Bobby (Shannon) Evans, and grandnephew/niece Robert Paul Evans III and Katherine Anne Evans.Having no children, Anne and John chose to foster 3 older children, in succession, who have brought many joys to them to this day. Kelly Marie Loeb lives in Eagle, ID; Conrad William Rudy resides in Carlsbad, CA; Lisa DeAnn Livingston lives in Savannah, GA.A memorial celebration will be held at Palisades Presbyterian Church, San Diego on July 6th at 1:00 PM, reception to follow. Interment of cremains will be in Bristol, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Anne Lee may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 23 to June 27, 2019