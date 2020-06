John and family,

I am so sorry for your loss.

I have happy memories of the Wednesday Enrichment Academy that Anne set up at Montgomery Middle school in Linda Vista. The teachers and the students truly enjoyed these mid-week breaks. These were the days when we really got our projects going to enter into the Del Mar Fair. I can't believe we took the whole eighth grade to the fair!

I also remember when I visited y'all in Julian at your lovely retreat.

Anne was such a gracious lady.

Pat Busbee