Anne Frances Amy Quinney February 26, 1943 - December 28, 2019 San Diego Amy was born Anne Frances Roberts in 1943 in Long Beach, California to Captain Harold B. and Laura G. Roberts. She was Hal and Lolly's only child, though she often said having Hal for a Dad was like having an adventurous older brother. Hal's career of service in the Coast Guard moved the family from New York and Virginia to North Carolina and Puerto Rico and finally to California. She loved the song "Once in Love with Amy" and in fourth grade introduced herself as Amy Roberts to her new teacher and classmates. Amy looked forward to visits with her dear cousins in California who she stayed connected to throughout her life. Amy earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and a teaching credential from Whittier College. Teaching was her dream job. Before leaving for 2 years of teaching in Japan, Amy met Lu Quinney. 18 months later Lu flew to Japan to propose. They were married in 1968. Lu's Navy service finished in San Diego where she completed her master's degree in special education at San Diego State. Amy took time off to raise children along with a menagerie of rescued pets. All beings in her care were loved unconditionally, had great adventures, and elaborate birthday parties. During this time she taught part-time at the Point Loma Presbyterian Church Preschool and built a strong community at her beloved home church, Our Redeemer Lutheran. In 1989 Amy demonstrated bravery, strength, and love. She filed for divorce and went back to school and work. Amy raised teenagers, worked full time, volunteered at the church, had an abundant social life, and worked out religiously at the Mission Valley YMCA. She taught all grades with the San Diego Unified School District for 24 years, positively impacting the lives of thousands of students. Amy also taught at San Diego City College on her seminal work in special education. Amy was a leader at her church, serving as the first female head elder. After retirement she fulfilled her next dream, volunteering as a docent for the San Diego Natural History Museum. Her favorite station was holding Rosie, the Rosie Boa! Her battle with Alzheimer's disease started in 2009. Amy's community was an amazing support. She was especially grateful for "her angel," April Walk, who care gave for Amy for seven years, in-home and in assisted living. She died peacefully at home, held by her family, snuggled by pets and wrapped in love. Amy was known in all circles of her life for her generous, giving heart, her big smile, her contagious laugh, her radically inclusive Christianity, and her deep sense of responsibility for all beings. She believed that every person had value and deserved love. She invested in relationships with others, demonstrated by the 300+ people on her Christmas card list! Amy loved the outdoors and could be found with her family on Thanksgiving Day on a hike in the Cuyamaca Mountains or Mother's Day skipping stones at Mission Trails or taking her grandson exploring at Balboa Park or Cabrillo National Monument. She was preceded in death by her father Hal, mother Lolly, uncle Dick and ex-husband Lu. She is survived by her son Scott Quinney, her daughter Kathy Wilder (Hannah) and grandson Owen Hodges, her aunt Genie Gray, cousins Pat Ward (Rick), Russell Gray (Lori), Janice Gray (Dr. Bart Pakull), and Dr. Richard Gray (Terrie). Her strength and love and joy will live on in all of us who had the honor of being a part of her rich and beautiful life. Amy's Celebration of Life will be on February 29, 2020, at 11 am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Euclid Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105. In lieu of flowers please donate to the San Diego Natural History Museum (sdnhm.org) or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020