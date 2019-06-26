Anne Jane Marshall November 1, 1923 - June 16, 2019 ENCINITAS Anne Jane Marshall aka Nonnie to her grandchildren, passed away in the early morning hours of June 16, 2019 at the age of 95 years. She was born November 1st, 1923 to John Thomas Manning and Emma Elizabeth Ash in Washington, DC and had a brother, John Thomas Manning Jr and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Manning. After graduating high school she attended and graduated from Mary Washington College and became a schoolteacher before marrying Andrew Robert Marshall June 16th, 1948. They moved to San Diego, California to pursue his career as an aeronautical engineer and went on to raise their family, which included two sons, Timothy Lee and Wade Eric and four daughters, Karen Marie (Judd), Elaine Grace (Svensson), Kathleen Ann (Pugh) and Debra Diane (Boettcher). She was a talented seamstress and loved to refurbish furniture and redecorate her home and was also a voracious reader. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, former husband Andrew and son Wade. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary