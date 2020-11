Our deepest sympathy to the family of our friend, Anne. I have known Anne since grade school days and would see her from time to time while she was visiting the D. C. area. Anne, was always a great friend; in fact ,she was in our wedding. Growing up we had so much fun together along with our other classmates from high school.

Please know that Anne will be in our prayers. May she rest in peace.



Love,

Alvera and Joe McMahon

Alvera McMahon