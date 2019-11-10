|
Anne Porter Hall October 26, 2019 San Diego Anne Porter Hall passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019 after 95 years of a well-lived life. She was the only child of La Mesa artists James T. and Lenore B. Porter. She met her husband, Gene, at Grossmont High School where he played football and she was a cheerleader. After both completed college, they married and then traveled with Gene's U.S. Marine Corps assignments. They had a son and a daughter, Stephen and Christine, who later brought daughter-in-law Dee, son-in-law Greg and three granddaughters, Alicia, Julia and Savannah into the family. Anne worked for over 25 years in administration at the San Diego Zoo, a job she loved. After retirement, she travelled far and wide, including China and Cuba. She was a dauntless adventurer, climbing trees, parasailing, kayaking and riding a mule to see cave paintings. Anne was an enthusiastic participant in local Walkabout groups. She sang in community choirs and played the piano for services at Summit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She enjoyed playing bridge and she loved to host parties, including wonderful Halloween parties and murder-mystery dinners.Anne's sparkle and enthusiasm will always be remembered and cherished by her family and friends. A private memorial service is planned.
