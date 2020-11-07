November 25, 2019



Christine, so sorry for your loss. Anne's obituary in the UT was wonderful and I love the picture you chose. There is so much of her life story I had no idea, but find fascinating. My favorite time with her was when she and I went to the Wild Animal Park which she loved. She told me about her long employment with the San Diego Zoo. And, of course, I knew about her UU participation and her talent with music.

May you and your family have hope, love and peace and that fond memories of Anne's 95 years

will be comforting. Fondly, Jennifer White

Jennifer White