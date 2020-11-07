1/1
Anne Porter Hall
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
3 entries
November 25, 2019
November 25, 2019

Christine, so sorry for your loss. Anne's obituary in the UT was wonderful and I love the picture you chose. There is so much of her life story I had no idea, but find fascinating. My favorite time with her was when she and I went to the Wild Animal Park which she loved. She told me about her long employment with the San Diego Zoo. And, of course, I knew about her UU participation and her talent with music.
May you and your family have hope, love and peace and that fond memories of Anne's 95 years
will be comforting. Fondly, Jennifer White
Jennifer White
November 18, 2019
Anne was my hero. She was always so happy and adventurous. I'm glad I got to work closely with her. She is well loved and missed at the Zoo.
Becky Lynn
November 10, 2019
A wonderful kind person.
Stan Cheslock
