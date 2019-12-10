|
Annie Marie Bornhurst November 28, 1963 - December 8, 2019 Encinitas Annie Bornhurst was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28,1963, in Syracuse, New York, and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 08, 2019, from Metastatic Breast Cancer. Annie loved her life in her beachside community for the last 11 years and it was on the beach that she married the love of her life, Keith Wagner. Annie was an open, joyous, free spirit always welcoming anyone she met. Her kind and generous soul was always ready and willing to uplift one's spirit. Annie's distinctive, infectious laugh, smiling eyes, and love of life charmed you from the moment you met her and forever left its mark. In recent years she was very proud of obtaining her real estate license and in helping families find new homes. Annie had a variety of other talents and gifts outside her real estate career. A natural beauty, Annie began as a model in Florida for many national commercials before becoming one of the original Cinderellas at DisneyWorld - an early indication of her magical personality. Prior to real estate, she was a prop designer for the North Coast Repertory Theater and worked for several interior design agencies where her creativity and sense of style were able to thrive. Annie loved working behind the scenes and being part of a creative team in the film and television industry for over 10 years. She studied architecture and design at UCLA and Santa Monica College as well as acting with the Meisner Theater. Annie made it a point to return to the family summer home on the St. Lawrence River every year to spend time with her family with whom she was very devoted. Because of her compassion and beautiful heart she will hold a special place in the hearts of all of those that met her. She is survived by her husband, Keith W. Wagner; her father, Robert A. Bornhurst; her four sisters, Gretchen Bornhurst Judge, Donna Pierce (Fred), Beth Bornhurst Preminger (Jim), and Kathryn Bornhurst (Thad Eckman). Her love for her nieces and nephews knew no bounds, Cole, Meaghan and Cailey Judge, Bobby, Elizabeth and Joey Pierce, and Liza, Sam, Gracie and Kai Preminger, Taylor, Gaby, Nathan, Aubrey, Olivia, and Gabe Wagner, and several grandnieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her in-laws, Lori, Mark, Sue, and Cheryl Wagner. Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Keith Anne Bornhurst, and brother-in law, Ken Wagner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Most Holy Rosary Church, Syracuse, NY., or, PlantWithPurpose.org A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas. A paddle out will be held on December 15 at Grandview Beach at 10am depending on surf conditions. In the event that nature does not cooperate, an alternative place will be determined. Verify final location by Saturday at 12pm. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Syracuse, NY, at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019