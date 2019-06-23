Anthony Giacalone DeLani October 22, 1925 - June 13, 2019 Chula Vista Anthony Giacalone DeLani passed away peacefully at Sharp Hospice in Bonita on June 13, 2019, at the age of 93. Tony was born on October 22, 1925 in Monterey, CA, to parents Nicolo Giacalone and Epifania Asaro Giacalone, immigrants from Mazara del Vallo in Trapani Province, Sicily. He spent the first eighteen years of his life, with siblings Peter, Jenny, Salvatore, and Vera, in the Italian neighborhood of Monterey, surrounded by family and friends in the fishing industry. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as an RM2/C aboard the USS Lamson, receiving an honorable discharge in 1946. He was a civil engineering draftsman with the City of El Cajon and Bement-Dainwood-Sturgeon, retiring in 1987. He and his late wife of 60 years, Gloria Romero, were committed followers of our Savior Jesus Christ and attended Skyline Church for many years. Survivors include his sister, Vera; daughters, Romaine, Marlene, Stephanie; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be conducted. We celebrate the life of Anthony DeLani, a member of The Greatest Generation and our dad. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary