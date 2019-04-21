Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Nares Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony James Nares

Obituary Condolences Flowers Anthony James Nares July 19, 1954 - April 15, 2019 Oceanside Surrounded by his family, Anthony James Nares passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. The son of Monty and Natalie Nares, he was born on July 19, 1954 in Oceanside, CA. You could find Tony riding his bike down to Buccaneer Beach daily with his siblings and friends, spending hours enjoying the sunshine and water. Oceanside was forever home for Tony.After attending University of San Diego High School, Tony went to MiraCosta College where he received his AA and played on the tennis team. He then moved onto San Diego State University where he graduated with a BA in Social Welfare. Tony went to work for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department; his career spanning 31 years. At the time of his retirement in 2009, he was a highly respected Commander.Family always came first for Tony. He loved spending time with his girls, his brothers, sisters, his friends and extended family. Whether it was attending every single dance event for his daughters or game nights at his Mom's house, family was always involved. You could find him at every Aztec football and basketball game, even making trips to see his teams on the road. He loved hosting pool parties at home and had a warm and welcoming smile for everyone who walked through his door. In June 2012, Tony was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. It was a disease he battled with his family's complete support, and with strength and dignity that was typical of him. His family would like to thank the doctors who helped him through this disease, Dr. Anthony Whitney, Dr. Raisa Yagudayeva and the staff at Silverado Encinitas.He was preceded in death by his father, Monty Nares, his brother Michael Nares, and his father-in-law Joseph Merlo. He is survived by his mother, Natalie Nares, his wife, Shannon, his children, Julie, Laura and his son-in-law Chuck. He is also survived by his siblings, Irene (Joe), Jimmy (Diana) and Monica (Art) and his nieces and nephews. His family knows Tony touched many lives, so if you would like to celebrate his life, the Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 6:30pm at St. Mary, Star of the Sea in Oceanside, California. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 am at the same location immediately followed by the burial service at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, California. A celebration of his life will be held at The Crossings in Carlsbad beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tony's name to Alzheimer's San Diego (https://www.alzsd.org/) and Emilio Nares Foundation (https://enfhope.org/). Tony was so very loved by his family and friends, and we will miss him forever. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries