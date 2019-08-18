|
Anthony L. Skip' DiCerchio May 30, 1938 - August 2, 2019 SAN DIEGO Son of Tony and Anna DiCerchio, born May 30, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Loving husband to Jeananne DiCerchio. Devoted dad to pups, Joey, Jenny and Maddie DiCerchio. Loyal, loving and faithful.Chief DiCerchio had 45 years of uninterrupted service to Law Enforcement.He joined the San Diego Police Department at age 21 in July of 1959. He served in Patrol and as a Detective in Juvenile, Burglary, Narcotics, and Criminal Intelligence Units.After promotion to Sergeant in December of 1970, he supervised in Patrol, Special Crime Attack Team, Burglary, and (seven years) in the Narcotics Task Force.After promotion to Lieutenant in February of 1982, he served as a Duty Lieutenant, Vice Commander, Narcotics Task Force Commander, (eight years) and Executive Lieutenant of the Southeastern Division.He was promoted to the rank of Captain in June of 1992, and commanded the Southeastern and Western Divisions.Captain DiCerchio retired from the San Diego Police Department in August of 1996, after 37 years of service.Chief DiCerchio became the Chief of Police of the National City Police Department in January of 1996, where he served for eight years until September of 2003, when he retired.Past President of the San Diego Police Officers Association. Served on their Board of Directors for 19 years.Past President of the Peace Officers Research Association of California. San Diego and Imperial County Chapter. Member of the State Board of Directors of PORAC representing the San Diego Police Officers Association.Past President of the "Marques Brotherhood" of San Diego.Preceded in death by parents and sisters, Anna Marie Garcia, and Eleanor Benthin, and nephew, Joseph Garcia.Survived by his wife, Jeananne DiCerchio; brother-in-law, Robert Benthin and wife, Annette Benthin; nieces, Anna Jane Rickman, Toni Berchiolli, Judy Murray, and Melissa Benante; nephew, John Garcia.Memorial services at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, on August 23 at 1pm. Reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019