I knew Skip well as a leader of SDPD during my two terms as City Councilman, 1965-71, and assist city prosecutor before that---and respect greatly his service to our community and the good friends he had within law enforcement and in the greater community. (I was five weeks his elder, regret he is not still around to provide good counsel and good cheer)



Mike Schaefer

Member State Board of Equalization five counties.

San Diego

mike