Anthony Raymond Tony' Marcy August 12, 1965 - January 21, 2020 CHULA VISTA Anthony Raymond "Tony" Marcy was born August 12, 1965, in Newport, Rhode Island, and passed away January 21, 2020, at the home of his parents in Chula Vista, California.Tony spent his youth as a Navy "brat" until his father retired in San Diego where their family put down roots. He attended Silver Wing Elementary School, Bonita and Montgomery Junior High Schools, and Montgomery High School. He later earned certification in auto mechanics.Tony was a hardworking, multiskilled man, and his work experience included scaling the Coronado Shores high-rises, installing commercial signage in Arizona, fishing and canning in Alaska, and building pristine rock walls on the island of Hawaii. Tony enjoyed his downtime to the fullest. He was known for his love of animals, and in his early years spent a lot of time on motorcycles. More recently, he spent countless hours capturing aerial footage with his drone, and collecting underwater footage and spear fishing off the coast of Kailua-Kona. He enjoyed his island lifestyle for many years before reconnecting with and marrying his high school sweetheart, Jane.Tony is survived by his only son, Michael Anthony, who blessed his father with three granddaughters, Natilee, Layla, and Summer; his parents, William and Carina; siblings, Phillip "Will" and Melissa; several nephews and nieces, and countless uncles, aunts, and cousins. Tony was protective of his loved ones; his entire extended family could always count on him for help, and he treated his friends just like family.A service was held at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita California, shortly after his passing, and his ashes will be scattered during a celebration of his life next year in the waters of Kailua Kona.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020