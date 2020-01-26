|
|
Antonia Cota Toni' Araujo April 7, 1923 - January 15, 2020 ESCONDIDO Antonia (Toni) Cota Araujo passed peacefully on January 15, 2020, in Escondido, CA. Toni was born in El Cajon in 1923, and spent most of her life in East County. A graduate of Grossmont High School, Toni eventually worked for the San Diego Police Department. During WWII she supported the war effort by working as a riveter at Convair and, after the war returned to the Police Department. It was here, and on a couple of other occasions, where Toni met, and eventually married Ernesto Araujo, Jr. to whom she was married until his passing in 2016.Toni also worked for the City of San Diego as the Secretary for the Mayor, and later held office jobs with both the County and State.Throughout her life Toni was surrounded by many close friends and lots of family, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with them. As the wife of a military veteran she was actively involved in the , and patriotism was a very important part of her life. At one point Toni served as the President of the Ladies' Auxiliary of Post 7420.Toni is survived by her four sisters, three children, one stepson, and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by the rest of her extended family, and her many friends that have gotten to know her over the years.In lieu of flowers the family is asking that contributions be made to the .Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lakeside, CA on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a nearby reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020