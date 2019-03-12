Antonina Sciuto Nina' Morales August 11, 1958 - March 9, 2019 San Diego Antonina "Nina" Sciuto Morales, age 61, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born in San Diego to parents Gaspare and MariaElena Sciuto. She attended St. Patrick's, OLP ('76) and USD ('84). She was a long-term resident of zip code 92014. Nina worked at Kona Kai Resort as the HR Director. She had a remarkable wit, honesty, and ability to solve problems. She listened with an open mind, heart, and arms as she helped many. Nina enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like being with her family, music, thrift shopping, and a dipped cone from Dairy Queen.She is survived by her husband, Ed; brother, Philip Sciuto; children, Edward & Sara, Mia, and Lucas; grandson, Eddie; and nephews, Philip & Nicolas. Family, friends, and others whose lives Nina touched are invited to the Rosary at St. Augustine's High School Chapel on Friday 3/15 at 7pm. Mass and funeral services will be on Saturday 3/16 at OLP at 1pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary