Antonio Carmelo Tony' Fiume July 16, 1922 - February 7, 2019 LA MESA Tony immigrated from Reggio Calabria, Italy to Connecticut in 1957, where he settled with extended family. He came from a long line of artisans and craftsmen and started his own construction company building fine homes. He and his wife, Maria Celestina retired to San Diego in 1986. Tony loved to travel and spent many years traveling to globe.Tony is survived by his wife, Maria Celestina of 62 years, sons, Dominick and Joseph (Katja) and two grandsons, Anthony Jonathan and Domenic, sisters, Lina and Anna, brothers, Vincenzo and Umberto.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019