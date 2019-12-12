San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Antonio Martinez


1924 - 2019
Antonio Martinez Obituary
Antonio Martinez, born May 10, 1924, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Antonio, born in Riverside, California, was a resident of San Diego, and a longtime member of Saint Didacus Catholic Church. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy, and served proudly as a Radarman during WW II. Following his military service, Antonio met and married the love of his life, Amelia Luera. They settled in San Diego where he worked for, and then retired from General Dynamics Corporation. Antonio is survived by his children Julia Padfield, Christina Bowman, Mark Martinez, and Roxanne Bueltel, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to the viewing at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Saint Didacus Catholic Church, 4772 Felton Street in San Diego. Burial will follow at El Camino Memorial Park. A reception will then be held at Saint Didacus parish hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
