|
|
Antonio Tony' Martinez May 10, 1924 - December 1, 2019 San Diego Antonio Martinez was born on May 10, 1924, he passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Antonio was born in Riverside, California, was a resident of San Diego, and a longtime member of Saint Didacus Catholic Church. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served proudly as a Radarman during WW II. Following his military service, Antonio met and married the love of his life, Amelia Luera. They settled in San Diego, where he worked for, and then retired from General Dynamics Corporation. Antonio is survived by his children, Julia Padfield, Christina Bowman, Mark Martinez, and Roxanne Bueltel; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Friends and family are invited to the viewing at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Saint Didacus Catholic Church, 4772 Felton Street in San Diego. Burial will follow at El Camino Memorial Park. A reception will then be held at Saint Didacus parish hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019