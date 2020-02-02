|
|
Apolonio Polie' Salgado Solana Beach Apolonio Salgado passed away on January 12, 2020 after suffering a major stroke. Polie was born on April 3,1935 in Solana Beach and raised for a time on the Paul Ecke Ranch in Encinitas where his dad worked on the Poinsettia farm. After a short time in Fresno, his family returned to Solana Beach where he attended San Dieguito H.S. At age 17, he proudly became a Marine and spent 15 months overseas in the Korean War. When he returned to Solana Beach, he met the love of his life, Catalina Gonzales. He bartended at the family restaurant, Tony's Jacal, for 32 years. During the racing season, Polie enjoyed interacting with the jockeys and trainers at Tony's but his true passion was "playing the horses." Polie never stopped working from Safeway to bartending to Park N Ride to trimming his hedges and washing his car. Apolonio is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catalina, his sons Paul (Kristin) and Steven (Lisa), and 4 grandchildren: Natalie, Brandon, Nicholas and Evan. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00am (viewing at 10:30am) at St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the Semper Fi Fund. April 3, 1935 - January 12, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020