April Lee Senediak

April Lee Senediak Obituary
April Lee Senediak SAN DIEGO April Lee Senediak of San Diego and Kingman, AZ, passed away Feb. 15, 2019. Born to J. Evans and R. Hutton. Attended University of Redlands, CA. She worked for Merrill Lynch for 22 years, and the U.S. Census Bureau for 15 years. Member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Marine Corps League, TOPS, Kingman Presb. Church, and Red Hats. April will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego on May 16th, 2019 at 10:30 am. April 14, 1945 - February 15, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019
