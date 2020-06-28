Ardelle Ann Cajka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ardelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ardelle Ann Cajka November 26, 1924 - June 23, 2020 San Diego Ardelle Ann Cajka, 95, of San Diego peacefully passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Avon Lake, Ohio where she resided until moving to San Diego in 1974. In 1946, she married Robert, who preceded her in death in 2007. Survivors include daughters Barbara Hughes of Denver, Bonnie Socorso of Philadelphia; sons, Thomas Cajka of Manhattan Beach, and Timothy Cajka of San Diego, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.Internment: Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Cabrillo Memorial Park, Point Loma Donations: Alzheimer's AssociationArrangements: Bayview Cremation & Burial Services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved