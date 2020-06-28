Ardelle Ann Cajka November 26, 1924 - June 23, 2020 San Diego Ardelle Ann Cajka, 95, of San Diego peacefully passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Avon Lake, Ohio where she resided until moving to San Diego in 1974. In 1946, she married Robert, who preceded her in death in 2007. Survivors include daughters Barbara Hughes of Denver, Bonnie Socorso of Philadelphia; sons, Thomas Cajka of Manhattan Beach, and Timothy Cajka of San Diego, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.Internment: Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Cabrillo Memorial Park, Point Loma Donations: Alzheimer's AssociationArrangements: Bayview Cremation & Burial Services



