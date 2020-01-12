|
|
Arlene Joan Bond (Weaks; Baker) July 31, 1932 - December 6, 2019 San Diego Arlene Joan Baker, born to Harry and Wilhelmina Baker on July 31, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, passed to heaven on December 6th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Joan married William "Bill" Gordon Weaks in 1954 and had two children: David Gordon Weaks and Terry Joan Weaks (Harnisch). In 1970, Bill died tragically in El Centro while on maneuvers as a Naval Aviator. Joan remarried to LCDR Thomas Dudley Bond, welcoming to the family Tom's children: Felica Antonia Bond and Paul David Bond. Joan worked as an elementary school teacher, teaching English as a second language. After retiring, she continued as a substitute teacher. Joan also devoted her days to the Lord with St. Peter's Episcopal Church where she and her husband Father Tom served. She was on many committees with St. Peter's: the Order of the Daughters of the King, Cursillo, and RefugeeNet. Joan was a bright spot in the world, greeting everyone with a kind word and smile. Joan leaves behind 4 adult children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the St. Peter's Building Fund. Services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Del Mar, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020