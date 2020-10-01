Arlene Mae Bremer Ahlquist

January 4, 1926 - September 21, 2020

Rancho Bernardo

Fully alive and full of love for 94 years, Arlene B. Ahlquist passed away September 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. A longtime resident of Rancho Bernardo, Arlene was born in Chicago, IL, where she and her sisters were raised in a house full of music, books, and literature as her father worked for Columbia Records. She met her best friend, partner, soulmate, and North Star, Arthur J. Ahlquist (d. 2014) in high school. In 1944, at age 18 she traveled by train to Norfolk, VA to be married when his ship pulled into dock during WWII. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2014, leaving a legacy to family and friends alike of what true love and a real partnership can be. Starting married life in Chicago, they moved to San Diego in 1959, and never left.Arlene was a devoted member of both St. Catherine Laboure Parish in Clairmont, and later San Raphael Parish in Rancho Bernardo. She was an active member of the Women's Fellowship, including the Yarn Ministry, and Book Club, and sang in the Funeral Choir. She will be remembered and is best characterized in the words of one of her favorite hymns Hail Mary: Gentle Woman : "Gentle woman, quiet light, morning star, so strong and bright, gentle Mother, peaceful dove, teach us wisdom, teach us love." She taught by example with unconditional love for her family and friends, and unconditional compassion - a kind word, and a smile, a generosity of spirit - for all who passed by. Her interests included music, theater, and dance. A voracious reader, she often finished a book a week. She loved the ocean, especially just sitting and watching a sunrise or sunset. She was always open to an adventure, an outing, a new idea. Her faith in God, and his love, was strong until her last breath. She enriched all of our lives immeasurably, and will forever be greatly missed. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Susan (John), sons, David Arthur, and William Frank (Julie); sisters, Carol Erbach (Tom) of Naples, FL, and Dottie Marino, of Middletown, CT, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A funeral mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her beloved Artie.



