|
|
Arlene Malm Bellatti March 2, 1934 - February 23, 2020 San Diego Arlene Bellatti passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from complications of myasthenia gravis. Arlene was born on March 2, 1934 in Lyford, Texas to Ben and Hulda Malm, and grew up in the Swedish farming community of Stockholm, Texas. She graduated from Lyford High School and received her nurses training at Brackenridge Hospital School of Nursing in Austin, Texas. In 1956, while visiting with friends in San Antonio, she met her future husband, Ron Bellatti, on a blind date. They married on March 2, 1957 and then moved to San Diego. Arlene worked as an R.N. for 40 years, 26 at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. She retired in 1994 and then volunteered as an Ombudsman for the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency for 19 years. She also volunteered with the "Women of Hope" bible study program, serving women detained at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church in Fletcher Hills and Faith Bible Fellowship in Santee. Ron and Arlene loved to travel, both in the U.S. and abroad, with visits to Alaska and Hawaii, Europe, and the Panama Canal among their numerous adventures. Beloved by all who were blessed to know her, she was a true friend to many and will be missed by all.She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Hulda Malm; sisters Vernell Malm, Lenore Sloane, and LaNell Carr; niece Patty Sloane Burch; and son-in-law Charles Maynard, D.O. Her sister, Janette Malm Nicol, passed away on March 20, 2020.Arlene is survived by her husband, Ron, of San Diego; sons Ron, Jr. (Pam) and Jim, of San Diego; daughters Laura and Connie, of San Diego; grandchildren Hannah, Lauren, Mark, Andrew (Kylee), and Sean, of San Diego; great-grandchildren Alana, Cameron, and Brylyn, of San Diego; and brother Wilburn Malm, of Lyford, Texas. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews Sandy (Greg), Cheri, Boyd, Dennis (Debbie), and Russell (Denise).Private committal services were held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. She is safe in the arms of God.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020