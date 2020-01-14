Home

Arlene Mink July 2, 1928 - January 11, 2020 San Diego Arlene Mink, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born in Rochester, NY, to Marcia and Louis Ruben. At 20, she married the love of her life, Milton Mink, and they had 2 children, Linda and Don. She and her husband created a successful real estate investment business that continues to this day. They lived in Rochester, NY, and Rancho Mirage, CA, until Milt passed away, after which she relocated to San Diego to be near her family. As the matriarch of her family, she has loved and cared for her parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years in countless ways. She was so loved and will be missed always. She leaves behind her children Linda Cole (Scott) and Don Mink (Debbie), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
