Arnold and Lee Klinkenberg Alpine In their race to see who would be last, Arnold Lester Klinkenberg came in second when he, as he put it, "separated from this world" on October 22, 2019 with family by his side. His loving wife, Lee, won the race by three months when she passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Arnold was born and spent his childhood in Chignik, Alaska, then was evacuated with his family during WWII to Seattle, Washington. After two years, the children moved to live with relatives in Nyssa, Oregon, and then returned two years later to Seattle, Washington. After high school, Arnold joined the Marines and saw combat during the Korean War. After retiring as a Major with over 27 years of service, he settled his family in La Mesa and completed his MBA at National University while pursuing his second career in sales. Lee was born in Salt Lake City, the third of five children. She began attending school in Ogden, Utah, before the family moved to Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, Washington. While working in an insurance company and attending the University of Washington, she met Arnold through a co-worker. Arnold and Lee were married in Seattle, Washington. They raised four children while moving at least every three years around the country, but 10 of those years were in San Diego County, Arnold's favorite place to call home. Anyone who knew Arnold knew he loved to talk about politics and was an active member of the Republican Party. He even ran for city council in La Mesa. He belonged to service clubs in La Mesa and Alpine and was a longtime member of Toastmasters. Arnold led a full life with many interests and hobbies. He was a boxer, softball and basketball player. He loved the ocean. As a fisherman, surfer and scuba diver, he acquired an extensive collection of seashells from oceans around the world. Arnold was also a collector of stamps and coins, an avid photographer, Little League umpire, and organic vegetable gardener. Lee was also a plant lover, but family came first for her. As a wife and mother, she dedicated her life to her children's and husband's care. She instilled a joyful curiosity and a strong work ethic in her children. Once her children were in school, Lee had a career at AT&T/Pacific Bell. Arnold and Lee are survived by their four children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. As the oldest sibling, Arnold also leaves behind two sisters and two brothers, while Lee is survived by one brother. We wish to thank Linda and her staff of caring souls at Alpine View Lodge for all the skillful attention they gave to Arnold and beautiful Lee. Services will be on what would have been their 65th anniversary: March 5, 2020 at 11:30am at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020